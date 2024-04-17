Rep. Foxx to Newsmax: Universities Cannot Let Antisemitism 'Fester'

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that when it comes to anti-Jewish demonstrations on campus, she advises university presidents to "not let this kind of thing fester."

Earlier in the day, Foxx oversaw the testimony of Columbia University President Nemat Shafik and questioned her about the rise of antisemitic incidents on campus. Shafik opened her testimony by stating, "Antisemitism has no place on our campus, and I am personally committed to doing everything I can to confront it directly."

Foxx followed Shafik’s opening statement by asserting that "Columbia stands guilty of gross negligence at best and, at worst, has become a platform for those supporting terrorism and violence against Jewish people."

Foxx, the House Education Committee chair, spoke privately to Shafik and advised her to "immediately take action when these kinds of things happen, and you need to be firm."

"We want these Jewish students to be safe and to feel safe and that’s not happening right now," Foxx said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

