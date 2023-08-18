Ga. Sen. Moore to Newsmax: Defund, Impeach Fani Willis

Georgia's lawmakers have the ability to "neuter" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' powers by defunding her office and then voting to impeach her, Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore said on Newsmax on Friday.

Willis' office earlier this week indicted Donald Trump and 18 allies over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers, and other aides of a "criminal enterprise" to keep him in power.

"The legislature has an important role, and that is oversight of judicial and executive officers in this state, just like it is in states all across the country," Moore, a Republican, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"My role as a state senator, I have a job to do," Moore added. "People expect me to do that job, and that's why I've launched this process of calling for a special session to immediately convene so we can first and foremost defund this rogue district attorney and secondly, investigate this district attorney [and] ultimately impeach her."

Willis is an elected county official, but Moore said there are "still checks and balances in the legislature and the power" to seek her impeachment.

'Let's not forget in Georgia it took 19 days to certify the election results, and these individuals who have been indicted were simply using their First Amendment right to express their concerns about election integrity," he said.

"Some of these charges, they're all novel charges that have to do with a tweet. Someone made a tweet, so we're in uncharted territory. She's acting like a complete tyrant and my constituents and Georgians don't want their taxpayer dollars going to fund this type of political persecution."

Bringing an impeachment against Willis "could be just as simple as saying that she has violated her oath of office because she's violating these individuals' First Amendment rights to free speech and it's obviously a political move for her, Moore continued.

It's also "very evident" that Willis was using government money to make a political move, as shown by the charges for Trump popping up online after being released by a clerk before the grand jury finished to process to announce the charges, Moore said.

"Then, she's setting up her fundraising accounts, getting them ready to go before her grand announcement," the congressman said. "Just think about the president of the Senate, the lieutenant governor who had to go before a judge and show the judge that she had had fundraisers for his political opponent, or else he would have been caught up in this same indictment. These are crazy, insane charges. I mean, racketeering, RICO, these individuals could go to jail for life."

Moore further accused Willis of "testing the system of the American Constitution" by "taking political prisoners" with the indictments in the Trump case.

"Let's not forget, too, that the ACLU reports that half of the prisoners incarcerated in Fulton County have yet to be charged with a crime," said Moore. "They've been in court now for a year. They have yet to get through jury selection. But yet at that same podium, you just saw [Willis] gets up and she says that we're going to have these folks, these 19 indicted in court in six months. I mean, This is right at election time. Any person with any common sense can see what it is and it must be stopped with taxpayer funds."

