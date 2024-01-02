Noem to Newsmax: Colo. Official 'Disconnected' From 'Reality'

Something's off with Colorado's secretary of state, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Responding to a clip on "Eric Bolling The Balance" of Jena Griswold staring wide-eyed into the camera — praising Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for removing former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot — Noem responds, "that interview I just watched ... scares me a little bit. Just watching her talk, she seems so disconnected from even what reality is."

"So listen," Noem adds, "these two secretary of states, what they've decided is, that they are judge and jury and that we don't need a criminal justice system in the United States anymore. We don't need law and order, and we don't need a constitution. They can just decide on what their definition of insurrection is and their definition of how someone participates in it or talks about it, or even discusses it. So, you know, if their reality were allowed to move forward, the United States of America would cease to exist."

"You know, we are going to be electing the leader of the free world. If you look at the chaos that is going on in the world between the threats that we face — Russia — and what Israel is facing, and Ukraine and North Korea and the unrest that we see, we need a leader of the free world that knows what he's doing, and knows how to form a full sentence and can walk up a few flights of stairs too, and work a full day without taking a break."

