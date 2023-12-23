×
Tags: colorado | gop | trump | supremecourt | 2024 | caucus

Colorado GOP Chair to Newsmax: Caucusing in Colorado Could Come

By    |   Saturday, 23 December 2023 02:35 PM EST

If the Colorado Supreme Court ruling stands, barring former President Donald Trump from the state's ballot, the Colorado Republican Party will move to caucus, Dave Williams, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, told Newsmax.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Williams explains that if the Colorado Supreme Court ruling holds, "first and foremost, we are going to appeal to the United States Supreme Court, and we won't make any decisions until they have weighed in on this. But, if it does hold, if they do successfully remove Trump from the ballot, then we will ask Secretary of State [Democrat Jena Griswold] not to send ballots out. She will likely ignore us because she's a hyper-partisan Democrat hack in her own right. And then we will ignore the primary results," and "then we will elect our national delegates through a caucus system at a state convention."

Williams adds that no GOP candidates behind Trump in the polls have contacted him about scrapping the primary so far.

"I think everyone is just waiting to see what will happen," he stated. "Legally, we can do this, it's just a matter of me asking permission from the Republican National Committee, which I don't think I'll have a problem getting given the historic and unprecedented nature of this decision."

