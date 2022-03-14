Doug Collins to Newsmax: Biden's 'Disconnected Leadership' Issue for Ukraine

The Biden administration has been "leading from behind" throughout the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and even though Ukrainian forces and their president have been able to force matters so far to a stalemate, the United States' "disconnected leadership" with its allies in the European Union is a serious concern, former Rep. Doug Collins said Monday on Newsmax.

"The approach going here and sending it was highlighted for me last week when they sent Vice President [Kamala] Harris to Poland with no real agenda and no power to negotiate anything," the Georgia Republican and podcast host said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I think it sends a very strong signal to the world that America is not sure, and especially this administration, on how to deal with what's going on in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his administration's reputation was destroyed many times through foreign policy, beginning with the "debacle of Afghanistan," said Collins.

"You've got not only the humanitarian crisis that's gonna be going east in Eastern Europe and out throughout Europe, which will probably be drawn into in some way, but you also now have other countries such as China still saber-rattling," he said. "Iran is throwing missiles into Iraq."

And then at home, Biden had a bad first year, because he "spent far too much time on a liberal agenda that never was going to pass," said Collins.

"On top of that, [Biden] started attacking our American energy independence, and you start seeing inflation by putting more money into the system," said Collins.

And now with the hostilities in Ukraine, the White House has pivoted to blaming Putin for its issues, he added.

"Everything signaling out of the White House now is it's Putin's problem, it's Putin's fault, it's Putin's price hikes, it's Putin's war," said Collins. "The reality is that they can't erase the last 13 months in which they were the exact cause of this, so if that's their message, then basically they use a crisis to cover up their own failings."

Americans are also seeing through the play, said Collins.

"You're hearing people talk about this, whether it be the little sticker at the gas pumps, which you know are annoying, I know, to the president," said Collins. "When it goes to an economic situation, people understand they may see supplies and demand being short. But they also see when the government is not responding in a way that is positive."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here