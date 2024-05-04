WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: college protests | antisemitic | israel | usc

USC Alumna to Newsmax: Jewish Students Are Not Powerless

By    |   Saturday, 04 May 2024 02:41 PM EDT

Daisy Kahn, the campus manager for End Jew Hatred, told Newsmax on Saturday that Jewish students across American campuses "are not powerless."

The University of Southern California, Kahn's alma mater, made headlines last month for canceling its main stage graduation ceremony over concerns pro-Palestinian protesters would disrupt the ceremony.

Chaos has crippled dozens of college campuses in the United States the past week with protesters demanding that schools divest from companies they claim "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine."

Kahn shared a story of a young Jewish woman who was harassed on campus. "She's a beautiful Iranian Jewish woman. And because, you know, it doesn't fit their narrative to call her a white colonizer, when they told her to go back to Europe, they proceeded to call her the token brown girl.

"I want every single person, I want every single parent to know that there are numerous organizations and places who are here to support you and to help you, even if your university won't," she said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 04 May 2024 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

