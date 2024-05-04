USC Alumna to Newsmax: Jewish Students Are Not Powerless

Daisy Kahn, the campus manager for End Jew Hatred, told Newsmax on Saturday that Jewish students across American campuses "are not powerless."

The University of Southern California, Kahn's alma mater, made headlines last month for canceling its main stage graduation ceremony over concerns pro-Palestinian protesters would disrupt the ceremony.

Chaos has crippled dozens of college campuses in the United States the past week with protesters demanding that schools divest from companies they claim "profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide, and occupation in Palestine."

Kahn shared a story of a young Jewish woman who was harassed on campus. "She's a beautiful Iranian Jewish woman. And because, you know, it doesn't fit their narrative to call her a white colonizer, when they told her to go back to Europe, they proceeded to call her the token brown girl.

"I want every single person, I want every single parent to know that there are numerous organizations and places who are here to support you and to help you, even if your university won't," she said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com