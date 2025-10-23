Rancher CEO to Newsmax: Grow US' Supply, Not Import's

Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump's plan to buy more beef from Argentina to drive down prices at home is well-intentioned — but misguided.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Woodall said that the nation's cattle ranchers share Trump's goal of lowering beef prices but argue that the solution lies in expanding the U.S. herd — now at a 70-year low — rather than turning to foreign suppliers.

"What's the answer to lower prices? ... Grow our herd," Woodall said. "That's what we as the cattle industry want to do.

"We want to grow our herd so we can increase supply.

"The best way to do it is by rolling back rules and regulations that make it harder for people to expand their ranches or farms."

Trump's administration announced earlier this week that the U.S. will temporarily boost purchases of Argentine beef to curb high domestic prices and assist Argentina's president, Javier Milei, as he tries to stabilize his country's economy.

Woodall said the U.S. cattle industry supports international trade but objects to policies that "basically tell us to just accept a lower price."

He warned that flooding the market with imported beef undermines American ranchers who have spent decades improving herd genetics and meat quality.

"Yes, we have one of the lowest cattle herds in almost 70 years," he said. "But we are producing more beef per animal, and the quality of our product right now is the best it's ever been.

"Consumers are choosing beef because of the quality, not because they have to."

Woodall said he remains open to working with Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to find common ground, adding that the industry's priority is "achieving exactly what the president is trying to do" — reducing costs for consumers while supporting domestic producers.

"This is not as much about Argentinian beef as it is the president basically telling us to just suck it up and take lower prices," he said. "That's where we have had the divide with the president.

"But we can get past that.

"We can find a way to move forward. And that's what we've asked the administration to come and visit with us about."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com