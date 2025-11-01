Norm Coleman to Newsmax: Jews Are in Best of Times, Worst of Times

As the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) meets in Las Vegas this weekend, conservatives are grappling with a troubling rise in antisemitism among mainstream political pundits on the right.

The Wall Street Journal noted in an opinion essay that Republicans in general and Vice President JD Vance specifically must confront the alarming popularity of anti-Israel rhetoric from popular commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes.

Former Minnesota Senator Norm Coleman told Newsmax on Saturday that Jews in America are facing a “best of times and the worst of times” scenario.

"The worst of times was two years ago with the worst slaughter of Jews, on October 7th in Israel, since the Holocaust. Antisemitism on the rise, by the way, certainly on the left. Democrats used to support Israel, today they support Hamas over Israel," Coleman said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Coleman, like the Journal, lamented the growing voice of antisemitism on the political right.

"By the way, and we're facing antisemitism in our own party on the right. People like Nick Fuentes, neo-Nazis — being given platforms to spew their garbage and Candace Owens going all Looney Tunes about 'the Jews killed Charlie Kirk.' Crazy stuff."



Coleman, who is the chairman of the RJC, said that the best of times for Jews has been encapsulated in President Donald Trump's administration.

"The best of times is we have the best president. Israel has the best friend in the White House that it's ever had in its history — Donald J. Trump — who miraculously brought the hostages home."

"Leadership in the U.S. Senate. Mike Johnson. He'll be here today. On his very first day when he got elected speaker, the first thing he did was he came to the RJC was shortly after the October 7th slaughter. And John Thune is also a dearest friend. So, we have Republican leadership that is as strong in standing with Israel," Coleman added.

