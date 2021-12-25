Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Should Get Cognitive Test as 'Christmas Promise'

As part of a "Christmas promise," President Joe Biden should get a cognitive test, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax.

"This Christmas he should make a Christmas promise to get a cognitive test on how he's doing and maybe make a Christmas promise that he's going to resign soon," Van Drew told "Saturday Agenda," citing a slew of reasons for Biden's poor performance so far.

Also, Van Drew continued, Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired be replaced by "a really smart good team of doctors and a good team of scientists working on this in a nonpartisan way that really care about bringing us forward."

The Biden administration is pushing vaccine mandates on its own citizens while illegal migrants crossing the border seem to be given a pass, Van Drew said, lamenting the double standard.

