×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cocaine | white house | cover-up | rudy giuliani

Giuliani to Newsmax: WH Coke 'Cover-Up Going On'

By    |   Saturday, 08 July 2023 12:18 PM EDT

Hailed by former President Donald Trump as the greatest prosecutor the world has ever known, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is convinced white powder-gate is a "cover-up" at the highest levels of the Biden administration.

"I do know one thing: They're covering up, and don't tell me differently," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Also, you cannot convince him, he told host Rita Cosby, that "somebody's not screwing around with this case."

"Here's what we can conclude for sure: There's a cover-up going on," Giuliani said.

In his criminal prosecution experience, Giuliani said basic law enforcement would move to at least rule out the "No. 1 suspect," Hunter Biden, and would tell you the stories coming out of the White House point to a cover-up for what should be a "relatively simple story."

"I'm telling you, you know, New York City detective No. X would immediately be telling you, 'They're screwing around with this case,'" Giuliani told Cosby. "Someone's absolutely screwing around with this case. That's something absolutely patently clear, because they're worried.

"They're worried where, you know, when the when the wheel stops going around," it will stop on someone tied to the White House.

"You know what Las Vegas odds are? 2-1 it's Hunter," Giuliani said.

"I don't think it is Hunter, but he's my No. 1 suspect anyway. You have to investigate from the point of common sense and logic."

Giuliani pointed to investigation 101 "textbooks" that suggest you start with the your No. 1 suspect and rule him out or in, first.

"There may be bigger cocaine users in the White House we don't even know about," he continued. "But as far as we know right now, this guy is massive. So you've got to put him No. 1 on the list, and you've got to at least exclude him."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's inability to offer consistent responses to questions is enlightening, according to Giuliani.

"She is and she belongs to an administration that is aggressively pro-criminal, and their basic instinct is don't commit yourself to a prosecution: 'It may be one of us and obviously we're immune from prosecution, and we set up a system of nonjustice,' in which that that happens," Giuliani said. "So she's worried it's going to turn out it's somebody in her office who did it. Or maybe, just maybe, it's the biggest cocaine user in America, at least as far as we know: Hunter Biden.

"It is unusual that you find cocaine in the White House, and you've got a guy that I have on tape using cocaine for about six years every day. So, as an investigator, he's got to be suspect No. 1."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Hailed by former President Donald Trump as the greatest prosecutor the world has ever known, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is convinced white powder-gate is a "cover-up" at the highest levels of the Biden administration.
cocaine, white house, cover-up, rudy giuliani
497
2023-18-08
Saturday, 08 July 2023 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved