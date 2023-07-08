Giuliani to Newsmax: WH Coke 'Cover-Up Going On'

Hailed by former President Donald Trump as the greatest prosecutor the world has ever known, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is convinced white powder-gate is a "cover-up" at the highest levels of the Biden administration.

"I do know one thing: They're covering up, and don't tell me differently," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Also, you cannot convince him, he told host Rita Cosby, that "somebody's not screwing around with this case."

"Here's what we can conclude for sure: There's a cover-up going on," Giuliani said.

In his criminal prosecution experience, Giuliani said basic law enforcement would move to at least rule out the "No. 1 suspect," Hunter Biden, and would tell you the stories coming out of the White House point to a cover-up for what should be a "relatively simple story."

"I'm telling you, you know, New York City detective No. X would immediately be telling you, 'They're screwing around with this case,'" Giuliani told Cosby. "Someone's absolutely screwing around with this case. That's something absolutely patently clear, because they're worried.

"They're worried where, you know, when the when the wheel stops going around," it will stop on someone tied to the White House.

"You know what Las Vegas odds are? 2-1 it's Hunter," Giuliani said.

"I don't think it is Hunter, but he's my No. 1 suspect anyway. You have to investigate from the point of common sense and logic."

Giuliani pointed to investigation 101 "textbooks" that suggest you start with the your No. 1 suspect and rule him out or in, first.

"There may be bigger cocaine users in the White House we don't even know about," he continued. "But as far as we know right now, this guy is massive. So you've got to put him No. 1 on the list, and you've got to at least exclude him."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's inability to offer consistent responses to questions is enlightening, according to Giuliani.

"She is and she belongs to an administration that is aggressively pro-criminal, and their basic instinct is don't commit yourself to a prosecution: 'It may be one of us and obviously we're immune from prosecution, and we set up a system of nonjustice,' in which that that happens," Giuliani said. "So she's worried it's going to turn out it's somebody in her office who did it. Or maybe, just maybe, it's the biggest cocaine user in America, at least as far as we know: Hunter Biden.

"It is unusual that you find cocaine in the White House, and you've got a guy that I have on tape using cocaine for about six years every day. So, as an investigator, he's got to be suspect No. 1."

