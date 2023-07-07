Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Cocaine in WH Poor Reflection for Country

The Biden presidency keeps finding a way "to go from bad to worse," says Kimberly Guilfoyle, the conservative media personality and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr.

"I think it's really a sad state of affairs, it's a really poor reflection for the country," Guilfoyle said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"You know the White House is incredible ... it's really such a beautiful place. It's an American institution; it represents our country at its greatest and to see how far it's fallen. Did you ever think you would hear that there is cocaine in the White House?

"They have no explanation. They're hiding behind the Hatch Act and it's unacceptable. ... Somehow this Biden presidency just keeps finding a way to go from bad to worse and they're failing America," she added.

Some experts were left scratching their heads Thursday when the White House press office claimed it could not respond to questions of whether the cocaine found in the West Wing area of the White House could have belonged to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.

A reporter asked White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates during a press gaggle for a response to former President Donald Trump's recent statement that "the cocaine found in the White House had belonged to either the president or his son. Are you willing to say that that's not the case?"

Bates responded, "I don't have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act." He then added, "What I will say is that I have noticed there does seem to be some increasing frustration coming from that corner in general, and I think it is probably rooted in the contrast between their substantive policy records."

The White House, says Guilfoyle, is "refusing to give a straight answer."

"The press secretary said earlier this week she couldn't explain it, well why not? There's cameras and there's security absolutely every step of the way in the White House. You can't pass through a room or a doorway or anything without Secret Service and security being there.

"The press is also complicit," she added, "allowing them to get away with it. Put two and two together. I was a prosecutor. Circumstantial evidence is as powerful as direct evidence and when someone was recently there who has a serious drug problem, and you have cocaine like how did it get there and why isn't there more urgency to finding out what's going on?

"They've just become adept at dodging and deflecting and refusing to take any accountability: no transparency, not answering to the American people. It's just sad. It's just a giant slap in the face to the American people."

