Trump: CNN Wants to Fire Licht After Town Hall Ratings Boon

Former President Donald Trump condemned the backward world, liberal cancel culture, and media bias that is calling for the firing of CNN CEO Chris Licht after a town hall ratings bonanza.

"They want to fire the head of CNN," Trump told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Tuesday night in an exclusive 15-minute interview. "They want to fire Licht.

"They had the highest ratings that they had in many years and they want to go out and they want to fire Licht.

"So, you know, you explain that one."

Trump bashed the irony of calling for the firing of the CNN CEO for hosting a town hall with the ideological, political opposition and giving free speech a try on the liberal network.

And the cancel culture calls come as CNN had great ratings hosting the Republican former president, Trump said, scratching his head in disbelief.

"The whole world is topsy-turvy," Trump said.

Trump coined the term "fake news" rejecting CNN's Jim Acosta filibustering a Trump press conference early in the Trump administration, even physically pushing away a young female aide who was trying to retake the mic from Acosta.

"I realized early on that the media was corrupt, and I came up with the term fake news," Trump said of his iconic moment that now appears in memes where he famously points at Acosta and said, "you're fake news."

"They are fake news and it's not only fake in terms of what they're saying. It's what they don't say," Trump continued. "They don't report on things. It's like incredible."

The media is supposed to "police" the "crooked politicians," but instead it is biased against conservatives, Trump concluded.

"The media has to, you know, police what's going on with crooked politicians and bad politicians and stupid people, and all of the things that we've been witnessing – so important," Trump said.

