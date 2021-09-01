Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Democrats 'Privately Agree' Biden Team Must Go

Rep. Andrew Clyde, who has supported a resolution calling for President Joe Biden, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Millie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to all resign from office after the pullout from Afghanistan, said Wednesday on Newsmax that he knows there are "privately a lot of Democrats" who agree.

"This is just a terrible example of leadership and they all need to go," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I think privately there are a lot of Democrats, a number of Democrats, especially the veterans, that are speaking and saying 'you know, Millie's got to go, Austin's got to go, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken's got to go.'"

He added that the Democrats won't call for Biden to resign, even if the Afghan situation shows a "tremendous failure of leadership on all fronts."

"President Biden yesterday in his news conference, he just lied to us, and that's just unconscionable," Clyde added. "[He] is feeding a line to the American people that he wants them to think that he did a phenomenal job of getting us out of this war of ending this war. This war has not ended. We have simply transitioned to a new phase, a new phase where Afghanistan is now a safe space for the Taliban for the Haqqani Network, or Al Qaeda and ISIS-K."

Meanwhile, Biden is "trying to drive a narrative that is completely false," said Clyde. "We're calling him out on it, and that's just the way it is."

Clyde added that the House Homeland Security Committee will make sure the Biden administration is held to account to properly vet the Afghan refugees that are coming into the United States.

"We're already getting rumblings that there are people that have been brought into the country that are on the terrorism watch list, and that is inexcusable," said Clyde. "This is something that we are going to make sure has a lot of focus because the administration right now, I don't believe they can be trusted."

