Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Senate Must Stop Spending on 'Bad Things'

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax Monday that the Senate has to cut back and stop spending tax money on “bad things,” including fully funding president Joe Biden’s border initiatives that have led to an illegal migrant surge across the southern border.

“I've been saying for quite some time, and certainly as we look at the appropriations bills, coming up, we've got to stop sending [Democrats] money to do bad things,” Cloud said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “Look at the things that our government is funding really on the backs of taxpayers, we're taking money from them from their hard-earned savings and we're funding bad actions.”

Cloud said that whether it is money propping up the onslaught of illegal migrants coming across the border, sending money to other countries for gender studies, or supporting groups that promote prostitution around the world, Senate Republicans must stand up and cut the funding off.

“It's just bizarre, the kind of things that we're forcing the American taxpayers to fund,” he said. “So, it's time to go through with the red pen line item, and get this kind of nefarious activity, the nefarious spending of our government, and get back to putting our government back to the role of governing.”

Cloud said the Republicans in the House have passed a good plan that would raise the debt ceiling while keeping spending at last year’s levels, restoring some fiscal responsibility, but Biden and the Democrats are refusing to negotiate, and would rather manage things “from crisis to crisis.”

“This is what we've seen in the past,” Cloud said. “What we can see coming from the left is management by crisis to crisis, to crisis, to crisis. It's intentionally designed to keep people off base and unstable and to force decisions that are not the best decisions for the for where our country needs to go.”

He said that the Republican plan uses “common sense” and includes work requirements for able-bodied people that need welfare.

“What we've seen come forth this week is a common sense, responsible package, come from Republicans,” he said. “We got the votes we needed to come together across the spectrum of conservative ideology, and we have a good package out there.”

Cloud said the work requirements included in the package are the same as what was enacted during the administration of former Democratic President Bill Clinton but is now considered “MAGA Republicans.”

