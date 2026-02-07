Mace to Newsmax: Clinton Should Testify in Private Hearing

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she intends to press former President Bill Clinton under sworn testimony about his past associations with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that a closed deposition, not a public hearing, is the appropriate venue to pursue unanswered questions.

Speaking about Clinton's request for an open congressional hearing, Mace dismissed the idea, saying public sessions sharply limit lawmakers' ability to probe witnesses.

"Well, in every public hearing, members of Congress only get five minutes," Mace said. "But when we are deposing someone under sworn testimony, the questions are limitless."

Mace said she plans to question Clinton directly if given the opportunity, she stated on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"I want to ask former President Clinton and I will have the opportunity to do so, and I will," she said.

Her comments focused heavily on Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein's case has continued to draw scrutiny because of his extensive ties to wealthy and politically powerful figures.

"Who is the young woman in the hot tub with [Bill Clinton]?" Mace asked, referring to allegations and images that have circulated publicly.

"Was she underage? Was she trafficked? Has he spent any time alone with any of the Epstein women?"

Mace emphasized that her questions are not limited to Clinton alone.

"These are all questions that we ought to get to the bottom of because it seems like the rich, the powerful, the famous believe that they are above the law," she said.

"I want to know about all of Jeffrey Epstein's friends.

"I want to know who was participating in the sex trafficking. And I want to know why they haven't gone to jail," she said

Anticipating Clinton's potential responses, Mace suggested the former president would rely on familiar evasions.

"Let me just prep you for what's to come: 'I do not recall.' Get ready for that," she said.

"That's what he's going to say."

She also mocked Clinton's testimony during the 1990s, referencing his deposition during the Monica Lewinsky investigation.

"How do you define the word 'is?' Didn't he say that, wasn't that one of his things?" Mace said. "What's the definition of underage?"

Clinton has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein's criminal activity and has said he had no knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes.

His representatives have previously stated that Clinton severed ties with Epstein years before Epstein's arrest.

The scope and timing of any deposition involving Clinton have not been announced.