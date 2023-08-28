Ga. Pol to Newsmax: New Law Could Help Sanction DA Willis

Georgia state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett, told Newsmax on Monday he is hoping legislation signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp might help to hold Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accountable for her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

"It's an oversight committee that can investigate and go after rogue DAs that are not doing their job," Dixon told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding the law was not created with Willis in mind.

"We've got issues of DAs throughout the state that campaigned on not prosecuting certain crimes and not doing their job, and that's where this bill came from," Dixon said.

The legislation, authored by state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, was approved by both houses of the Republican-led General Assembly along party lines and signed into law by Kemp on May 5. It creates a five-member Prosecutorial Oversight Committee (POC) that would decide whether a prosecutor has committed willful or prejudicial misconduct, should be punished for not prosecuting low-level offenses or is found to have mental or physical disabilities that impeded their ability to do their job.

Dixon said the POC will be empaneled in October. He said any citizen can file a complaint with the panel, and he said he intends to file one against Willis when the POC is seated.

State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, has called for a special session of the General Assembly to investigate Willis, but Dixon said that avenue is not viable. A special session would require an order from Kemp and a three-fifths vote from each chamber of the General Assembly, a maneuver Democrats would surely block.

"We simply don't have a three-fifths majority in either chamber to call a special session," Dixon said. "I'm talking about the Republican Party, and no Democrat is going to come along with us and sign up for a special session.

"Even if the governor or someone else called a special session, it would take a three-fourths majority vote in both chambers to impeach [Willis], which we certainly don't have, so it's just not a clear path to get her removed from office."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!