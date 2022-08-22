Rep. Ben Cline to Newsmax: Biden WH's 'Hypocrisy Run Rampant'

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration is ''hypocrisy run rampant'' and its policies are hurting the American people.

''Throughout this administration, we've got hypocrisy run rampant right now,'' Cline said on ''Spicer & Co.'' 'They're talking about helping Americans by increasing taxes, increasing regulations, and trying to spend more of your tax dollars, which we know is just going to add to inflation and add to the woes that Americans are facing right now.''

As an example, Cline pointed to the recently enacted $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which he said does little to curb record inflation but contains plenty of costly initiatives to battle climate change.

''First, they regulated everything with their Green New Deal environmental regulations, and now they're realizing that they're killing the economy, and so they're trying to subsidize the purchase of more Green New Deal policies with your tax dollars,'' he said. ''So, I never take anything that they call free from the government. It's never free. It comes at a high cost to taxpayers and working families.''

Cline said if Biden wants to take credit for the recent dip in gasoline prices, he also has to own the surge in prices since he took office in 2021.

''If he wants to take credit for a 50-cent drop in gas prices, then he has to take the blame for the fact that gas prices are still double what they were when he took office,'' Cline said. ''What you're seeing is Americans making different choices regarding purchasing. They have made some substantive choices about what to put aside in the name of having to buy gas to get to work.''

He said the public can see the harm the Democrats' spending is doing to the economy and are not fooled by the ''inflation reduction'' narrative.

''When they hear from the government that they're doing something that they call the Inflation Reduction Act, and they overwhelmingly realize that it's something that is going to increase inflation, you've got a crisis of confidence in your government,'' he said.

''This unified Democratic control of government has resulted in this crisis of confidence. Taxpayers, the American citizens, just don't believe what their government is telling them anymore.''

Cline said that should Republicans take control of Congress after the November elections, there will be a plan in place to fight rising costs.

''You're going to see a plan laid out for the economy, for inflation, for energy independence, for controlling the border, addressing all of the issues that are of high importance to American citizens,'' he said.

Cline is seeking another term in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

