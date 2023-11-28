Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Dems Obstructing House GOP Oversight

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., in a Newsmax interview, accused the Biden administration of “obstruction” for failing to comply with a wide range of subpoenas.

Cline said as much during a Tuesday appearance on “National Report.” He is set to chair a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday on the issue.

“Well, I've been tasked by [Rep.] Jim Jordan and the Judiciary Committee to expand on exactly how much noncompliance there has been by this administration with our demands,” he said.

“We are an equal branch of government with the executive branch. When we have demands for documents, they must provide them. We have had subpoenas go out from the Judiciary Committee time and time again.

“We're going to be showing the American people just how broad this obstruction has been by this administration.”

He said the FBI, State Department, and Federal Trade Commission have received subpoenas.

“Well, we are going to find out as much as we can,” Cline said. “And what we can't find out, we're going to be holding those agencies accountable. You know, we have broad Article One powers. So the investigation of this administration is ongoing.

"We have taken additional steps with an impeachment inquiry. But what we've seen is this administration launch a weaponization program across government using social media beginning from the very early days of this administration, if not earlier, in talking between the administration and their supporters and the press and social media, and putting pressure to adhere to their line of a story whether it's COVID, whether it's the Biden family, whether it's Twitter, you name it.

“This administration has a position and they want you to follow their line of the facts or the lack thereof, even if the facts prove them wrong. And so we're going to be focusing back essentially on the biases of this administration, the weaponization of government, and the collusion between the press, Big Tech, and this administration dating back to its very beginning."

He also addressed Hunter Biden’s offer to give congressional testimony in public.

“The Democrats are stalling,” he said. “They've essentially sent the message to Hunter Biden that we will protect you if it's in public, and for show you won't have to give any facts. You won't have to give any information.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com