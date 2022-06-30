Rep. Walorski to Newsmax: Supreme Court Gutting EPA 'Is Common Sense'

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Supreme Court's recent decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate carbon emissions was "common sense."

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Walorski explained the reason for the West Virginia v. EPA ruling, including its context in recent history and why it is so monumental in fixing the domestic energy industry.

"The EPA took power it never had during the Obama administration. It went way over into the abuse of power," Walorski argued, summarizing the recent ruling as saying, "If you're a governor in a state and you have certain types of energy, nobody can tell you it's illegal."

"I think it's one of the biggest victories we've seen that will directly deal with this economy, the energy we produce in our country, and finally moving off the [Green New Deal] ... and Biden's crazy 'transition' to electric vehicles," she added.

Walorski referred to another Supreme Court decision on Thursday that permits the Biden administration to remove former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy as "disastrous."

"Joe Biden owns this horrific, horrible decision. I would call on the president right now, stop what you are doing, and work for the humanity of the population on both sides here," the congresswoman stated.

Earlier in the segment, Walorski praised last week's Dobbs v. Jackson decision by the high court, reversing the near 50-year Roe precedent and sending the abortion issue back to states. She also emphasized the need for the pro-life movement not to stop fighting.

"I'm so glad the Supreme Court ruled how it did, and the fight is going to continue in the states," Walorski told host Chris Salcedo. "This isn't over. I've been a pro-life leader for a long time, and I'm not fighting until we see the end of this."

