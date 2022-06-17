×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cliff bentz | oregon | drug laws

Rep. Bentz to Newsmax: Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Making Matters Worse

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 17 June 2022 02:54 PM

Oregon's Measure 110, passed in 2020 to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs, has made matters in the state "immensely worse," as drugs have climbed steadily, Rep. Cliff Bentz said on Newsmax on Friday. 

"The situation has grown much, much worse," the Oregon Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "There are many other reasons, but legalizing small amounts of drugs means that law enforcement is not going to step in to do anything, regardless of the amount of drugs, because they know that trying to prove how much a person has, is going to be impossible."

As a result, "what we have is people using drugs all over the place, and law enforcement doing nothing," said Bentz.

Under the Oregon law, people caught in possession of drugs face minimal charges and a $100 fine, but Bentz said he's spoken with police departments who say, "We don't bother with that anymore" because charges won't be prosecuted because people pay their fines. 

Bentz added: "The people that I do talk to have said that Oregon has become a place where you want to go if you want to use drugs. That's what it boils down to, and then find people paying the fine."

Bentz also discussed the growing cost of gasoline in his state and nationally, and said that in addition to looking at those prices, the growing cost of diesel must be examined. 

"The cost of diesel is going so high that truckers in Oregon are parking their trucks," said Bentz, adding that owner-operators, in particular, are having a hard time. 

"What that means, of course, is that as fuel costs go up, we're going to have more challenges in the grocery stores because goods will not be delivered," he said. "As far as what I think we should be doing, we should be looking at the refineries and saying, Hey, we need to keep them open. In fact, it might make a little sense to actually open a new one."

However, Democrats are "extraordinarily interested" in replacing everything with fossil fuel, "forgetting that about 80% to 85% of what we do relies on fossil fuels, so the trick now is for us to get our refineries back up and running." 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Oregon's Measure 110, passed in 2020 to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs, has made matters in the state "immensely worse," as drugs have climbed steadily, Rep. Cliff Bentz said on Newsmax on Friday. 
cliff bentz, oregon, drug laws
417
2022-54-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved