Rep. Higgins to Newsmax: Biden Admin and Cartels in Concert

The constant rush on the southern border and record number of illegal migrants crossing is due to the Biden Administration's policies, which essentially has formed a partnership with drug cartels, Rep. Clay Higgins told Newsmax on Monday.

The Louisiana Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that the "front-line Border Patrol agents are doing what they can, but they are working within the parameters of the restrictions of their chain of command [from the Biden Administration], which has been forcing them to operate essentially in partnership with the drug cartels."

The congressman went on to say that the recent incident at the El Paso bridge, in which more than 1,000 illegal migrants rushed the border crossing in order to try and force their way into the United States, shows that Biden's policies have made the entire border porous and weak.

Higgins said that he and his Republican colleagues in the House are determined to do something about the situation and emphasized that the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee [both of which Higgins is a member], as well as the Judiciary Committee, "have scores of hearings scheduled and deep investigations to find out exactly what is going on at our southern border and what we need to do to fix it."

He vowed that over the course of the year they will be able to "reveal what is happening at our southern border and precisely how [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas and Biden will be held to account."

Higgins also blamed the collapse of two major banks on the current administration, saying that the large spike in inflation and the resulting interest rate hikes once Biden entered the White House led directly to the current crisis.

The congressman said that "some banks in America that operate on the edge and have large numbers of their depositors that are wealthy ... are going to attempt to protect their money" and withdraw their funds from the banks.

However, Higgins said that despite Biden's responsibility for the problem, he acknowledged that the reaction to the failure of the banks has gone fairly well, saying that the various executive authorities and Congress have responded very quickly and worked through the weekend and put security mechanisms in place that will prevent further failure."

