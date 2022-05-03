Rep. Higgins to Newsmax: SCOTUS Draft 'Aggressively Written,' Correct

The leaked document with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion on the decision to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision and the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey was not only "aggressively written," it's correct, Rep. Clay Higgins said in a Newsmax interview Tuesday.

"[They have] been egregiously wrong from a constitutionalist perspective," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The bottom line is that our conservative justices recognize their duty to overturn precedent and they're courageous enough to take that stand and do so."

In the draft document, leaked to Politico Monday night, Alito wrote that "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start" and that "its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Higgins, however, said he does find that the document leak is "very disturbing" and came from a person or persons who wanted to cause "protests and riots" among the American citizens.

"I predict that this is going to turn violent," said Higgins. "You know, there's some woke democrat within the staff infrastructure, most likely, of the Supreme Court that got access to this thing, and they thought it was a good idea to leak it, and they're going to cause quite a disturbance across the country."

However, he said, "America is not in the mood to play with these liberals. We've lost 96 million children in the womb since 1973. It's a scar that we will never heal from as a nation, spiritually what we've allowed to happen to our most innocent, unborn, vulnerable children, children of God in the womb slaughtered under our watch, under my generation's watch in America. It's about time we reverse it, and if the liberal left wants a fight, then they'll get a fight."

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has called for an immediate vote to codify abortion, and to stop the Senate filibuster to pass the law, but Higgins said the Senate "better think long and hard before they do.

"Ultimately, they will pay," he said. "America is not going to stand [for this] Big Government, socialist destruction of our country from within … they should all pay attention. To the time in America when we are no longer going to tolerate their leftist pushing of our culture in America over into the abyss of the total loss of our nation. They are attacking us from within. We've had enough."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here