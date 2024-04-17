WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Clay Higgins to Newsmax: Dem Agenda to 'Hide the Truth' on Mayorkas

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:01 PM EDT

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he expects Democrats to dismiss the articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas' impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, and he faces two articles of impeachment, one that alleges he "willfully and systemically" refused to obey federal immigration law, and another that alleges he has "breached the public trust" by making false statements to Congress and obstructing congressional oversight proceedings.

Higgins said on "Wake Up America" that if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "does the right thing, there will be a full and fair trial where evidence can be presented in support of the articles of impeachment and the Democrats can present their evidence in opposition to the articles of impeachment."

Higgins added, "But Chuck Schumer is not a righteous man, so we cannot anticipate that he does the right thing. We'll see today."

The Louisiana Republican noted that he expects Schumer to "follow the agenda of the Democrat Party to hide the truth from the American people."

Schumer previously said that he expects the Senate to deal with the impeachment "expeditiously," and several reports said that Democrats plan to hold a vote on a motion to dismiss the charges, which could pass with a simple majority vote.

"For the sake of the Senate's integrity, and to protect impeachment for those rare cases we truly need it, senators should dismiss today's charges," Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:01 PM
