Rep. Clay Higgins to Newsmax: Senate Has Options for Mayorkas Trial

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., a designated impeachment manager for the forthcoming Senate trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, discussed the strategies accessible to the Democratic majority in the Senate during an interview on Newsmax on Thursday.

"The first step would be to formally deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate when they're back in session within the next couple of weeks," Higgins said. "Then, the Senate leadership will have to determine what they will do."

Higgins outlined the Senate's options on "The Chris Salcedo Show," including tabling the articles for potential further consideration, sending them to the committee, or moving forward with a full trial as defined in the Constitution.

"The Senate leadership could also vote to send the articles to a committee, to their Judiciary Committee," he added. "That would entail a somewhat scaled-down version of a full trial, or they could move forward with a full trial as defined in our Constitution. In that setting, there would be a full presentation of facts.

"That's what America needs to see," Higgins added. "And that's what I encourage my Senate colleagues to support.

"They could also table the articles for further consideration, setting them aside. But that would require a vote," he continued, "which would reveal to the American people exactly where our senators, both Democrat and Republican, stand on their responsiveness to the will of the American people, which is that Mayorkas be impeached."

The House voted to impeach Mayorkas on Tuesday over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. The vote, reported by CBS News, was 214 in favor to 213 opposed, with three Republicans voting with all Democrats against impeachment.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, urged the Senate to "remove Secretary Mayorkas from office following a thorough trial."

President Joe Biden called the impeachment a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship."

Three Republicans who previously voted against impeachment maintained their stance: Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, and Tom McClintock of California.

The articles of impeachment accuse Mayorkas of mishandling border security, marking the second time in U.S. history that the House has impeached a Cabinet secretary.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com