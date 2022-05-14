Reps. Higgins, Rosendale to Newsmax: Economic Woes Under Biden Expected

The rhetoric coming from the White House, including blaming Republicans for skyrocketing inflation, should have been expected, considering the administration was "born of a compromise election" of President Joe Biden, who "ran on very liberal policies," Rep. Clay Higgins, appearing on Newsmax with fellow Rep. Matt Rosendale, commented Saturday.

"Now we're seeing those policies enacted, including direct decisions out of the White House that immediately impacted our supply chain," Higgins, R-La., said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"Americans are quickly realizing that this White House is driving policies that are injuring American families and inflation."

He added that there is current talk about inflation capping at 9% or 10%, but "in my area, in Louisiana, you know a realistic assessment of current inflation, I think, is 25% or 30%, or in some cases higher."

Rosendale, R-Mont., meanwhile, said he does not believe reports that there are some congressional Democrats who are quietly becoming uneasy about the direction of the Biden White House.

"This party has demonstrated that they will go in lockstep with their leadership right over the edge of the sea, just like a bunch of lemmings," said Rosendale. "As my good friend from Louisiana was just referencing, the inflation rates are extremely high. I think they're higher than what the forecasters are showing us because they don't take into consideration where the fuel costs are."

In large states like Montana, gasoline is $4.50 and up a gallon, Rosendale added, and the price of diesel fuel is dealing "a crushing blow to every household across the country."

"This was all self-inflicted by the Democrats," Rosendale said. "We told them and the economic forecasters told them a year ago, 18 months ago, that they continued to pump money into this economy with a false subsidy and increase in spending. All that was going to do is make this inflation worse. They have been doing nothing but printing money and pushing it into the economy."

Now, the nation is discovering that while the Democrats can print money, "you can't print food," Rosendale added. "We're starting to see empty store shelves with groceries and baby formula, and it's causing major problems."

Higgins, meanwhile, said that "people should go to jail" after reports that pallets of baby formula have been sent to the border for immigrants "at the expense of American taxpayers while we're absorbing the impact of the complete disintegration of our of our national sovereignty at the southern border…we have baby formula as an example of the kind of flipped priorities that this White House has embraced."

Higgins said if he was running the White House, "we would have empty C-130s flying around the world and finding baby formula wherever it is and bringing it back to our population here. We sure would not be shipping it to the southern border."

Rosendale, turning back to the economy, said Republicans should articulate several factors to the American public.

"First of all, secure our sovereign southern border," said Rosendale. "that is our national priority. It hurts the economy. It compromises our national security. Number one, we have to defend our country."

The United States must also return to developing energy resources, and also must develop resources for education that "make sure that each parent and family is able to work with the school system and their children to develop the curriculum that is best for their child. That and I think if you take those three issues right there, and we focus on them, what we will then see is the economy becomes in line again."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!