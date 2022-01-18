Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Schumer's Push for Doomed Voting Bill 'Bewildering'

It's "bewildering" that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would push for a vote in the Senate on voting legislation and "deliver a failure to the Democrats" when many on the state level do not back the changes their party representatives in Washington seek to codify, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The Democrats are just doing all of this because their policies are failing," Tenney, a New York Republican, said on "National Report." "People realize it, and the only way they're going to take over is going to be changing our election rules and putting themselves in charge because their policies are failing.

"People are moving to the Republican Party or to support Republican candidates in a larger margin than we've seen in decades."

Meanwhile, the Democrats want to put forward initiatives that are "unpopular among Democrats and independents, not just Republicans" so they can "rig the game," said Tenney.

"We had record turnout last year," she added. "The Republicans actually kept every incumbent in the House of Representatives and then added 15 seats. The only place where there was any kind of close election was in the presidential year, and it took them taking billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg to put over $400 million into swing states to move the ballot, prime the pump, and get Joe Biden over the finish line."

Democrats, though, want to permanently codify the pandemic rules for voting, "so that they can win forever," said Tenney. "It's the opposite of free and fair elections, which is why I founded the Election Integrity Caucus to inform not just members of Congress but those across many states of what's really inside these bills. [They] are bad and Chuck Schumer is going to lose today."

Tenney also commented on the news that former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has opted not to run for governor of New York state, saying she's not surprised, considering his low polling rates.

"There was no way he's going to beat Kathy Hochul or the other candidates in the race at this point," said Tenney. "He's not going to be able to raise the money or to move the needle. I'm amazed he's even at 11%, so that's not surprising at all. Thank God he's not going to be governor."

