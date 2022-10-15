Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Naive' Dems Want 'Idealized World' With Guns

"Naive" Democrats want an "idealized world where no one has guns except the criminals," and that's what they're getting with their restrictive gun laws, such as the one in New York City that establishes no-gun zones in locations such as Times Square, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Saturday.

"They have a naive view of what's happening," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They want to blame the criminals or blame the gun violence."

Police officers are being killed and there is a "terrible crime wave" not only in New York City but all across the state because Albany passed laws in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's case overturning New York's concealed carry law, said Tenney.

"This was a civil rights case ... Justice [Clarence] Thomas was very clear about that in his great decision, and you know who is suffering the most? The people in minority communities, the people in rural areas who are now being told they can't defend themselves," she added.

Cashless bail policies are also allowing criminals to return to the streets to continue breaking the law, Tenney continued, but "the Democrats don't want to deal with this. They just want to go after the guns, not the people behind the guns."

Meanwhile, people who should be able to have guns can't have them, Tenney said.

"My son is a Marine, and he doesn't want to come back to New York because he can't protect himself," she said. "He can't be safe."

Several other "far-left liberal states" are also being affected, said Tenney.

"It's all about taking control of your ability to defend yourself, to be independent, to be self-reliant," said Tenney. "Meanwhile, we have this defund the police movement; and we have a problem with recruitment, with retention and keeping police officers. You're seeing an unprecedented number of police officers, police unions and police groups supporting a lot of Republicans who typically don't get union support."

There is also a problem with law enforcement leaders, particularly New York Attorney General Letitia James, said Tenney.

"[She is] one of the most lawless and worst attorney generals we've ever had," said Tenney. "Remember, I'm comparing her to Eric Schneiderman, Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo, who preceded her; so she is corrupt."

James, she added, is involved in "malicious prosecution" against the Trump family, former Ambassador Nikki Haley and more.

"We have crime, not just with gun violence on the streets, but we have a government that is attacking law-abiding citizens," said Tenney. "We're going to have a lot more loss of life if we continue to take away the basic fundamental rights, the Second Amendment rights of Americans and New Yorkers and everyone across this nation."

