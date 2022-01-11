Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Dems Want Voting Reform So They Can 'Cheat'

The Democrats' push for voting rights legislation and against requiring identification to vote is because the laws will "make it easier to cheat," not because they're worried about democracy being under attack, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Democracy to them is not about having two sides or multiple sides go to the ballot box. It's about them winning and making sure Republicans lose," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That's exactly what President [Joe] Biden is going to do today in Georgia, to try to make it easier to cheat."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are traveling to Georgia to rally support for two bills that aim to protect minority voting rights.

The proposed Freedom to Vote Act would make Election Day a public holiday, expand voting by mail, and allow same-day voter registration.

The other proposed legislation, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, would prohibit the adoption of legislation that results in discriminatory voting practices and restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 1965.

But Tenney, echoing the concerns of her party, said Republicans want measures that make sure that it is "easier to vote and harder to cheat," while "preserving the integrity of each citizen," and that includes requiring identification to vote.

"That shouldn't be a big ask," said Tenney, noting that she has to show her vaccine passport whenever she goes anywhere in New York City.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been calling for ending the filibuster to advance the voting legislation, and Tenney called that "hypocrisy," considering his statements in the past about keeping the filibuster.

"It's amazing just the hypocrisy, [but] you could probably find quotes from most everything that Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer have said in the past that they have contradicted now that the far left is dictating what happens in elections," said Tenney. "They're worried about the red waves, so [now] they're going to try to change the rules midstream."

The congresswoman also applauded the Republican National Committee, its chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, and Assemblyman Joe Borelli for the lawsuit filed Monday against Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and the New York City Board of Elections for a new local law that permits noncitizens to vote in city elections.

Tenney said the new law goes against state and federal constitutional provisions that citizens may vote.

"It does not say noncitizens have the right to vote," she said. "I think we're going to win this challenge. And this is just another way to overtake our elections and change the rules midstream, so to ensure Democrat wins."

