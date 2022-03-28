Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: 'Clarifying' Biden Comments Show 'Shadow Government'

The scramble by administration officials to "clarify" President Joe Biden's recent remarks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shows the existence of a "shadow government" running the country instead of Biden, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

"It looks like a shadow government of people that are actually running our government in Washington," Tenney told Monday's "Stinchfield."

Tenney was referring to a series of apparent "gaffes" made by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where public statements made had to be "clarified," or walked back.

"This whole thing started with a minor incursion accident: 'Oops, we don't want to say that,' because guess what he was going to say [is] there's going to be so much that we would tolerate. When Putin was planning to invade months ago, troops were amassing on the Ukrainian border, and [Biden] did nothing. We could have done something."

Tenney said instead of standing up to Russia early on during his term, Biden lifted the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, shut off our own oil production by ending the Keystone Pipeline and stopping drilling on federal lands which had made us energy independent.

Tenney said the United States has been slow to really helping the Ukrainians get out of the situation with Russia, which should have been the focus in the first place.

"Putin is an evil, murderous killer, former KGB agent, you know, he's trying to take over a very large country, trying to claim it as his own with sort of some diabolical reason for doing it straight out of out of a horror movie, but at the same time we need to be helping the Ukrainian people get out of this mess, and what we're doing now, we're slow to the start, everything slow to the start because it's the shadow government that is making the decisions behind the scenes."

She said those "tentative" decisions are showing through President Biden, who is also showing weakness, and that is getting projected to Putin and the world.

"Everything he's done on policy has been weak, which set us up for this," she said. "Remember World War II was started incrementally. It happened over a period of years, with a series of events. I worry that [if] we continue on this sort of weak misstep path, you know, not just the gaffes, but the failure to act, is going to bring us to a situation where the Chinese are now going to engage in Taiwan. I mean, there's so many other things that could [happen], there's so many other shoes to drop here."

