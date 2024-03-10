Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Showed 'Aggressive' Self in SOTU

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address came off as "aggressive, arrogant, combative and divisive," but that's who he has always been, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It was the worst speech I've ever seen," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "There are only a couple of moments when we could actually agree, and he just blamed Republicans for everything. He lied about so many things, and he just kept spitting out lies."

But Biden, is "probably one of the worst" presidents in American history, despite the boasts he made during his speech, said Tenney.

"He's a disaster on foreign policy," she said. "It was just bad from every angle and it was just this yelling, barking…I guess people say he was energetic, so the Democrats are happy, you know?"

Tenney was the first lawmaker to formally draft a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to ask that the 25th Amendment be invoked based on Biden's mental state, and she said Sunday she was surprised he didn't have more gaffes in his State of the Union address.

"I made that assessment based on [Special Counsel Robert] Hur's report because, in the report, he indicated cognitive decline and said Biden was not able to face a jury of his peers," said Tenney. "You just can't have it one way or another…but President Biden seems to be doubling down on this."

