Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Dem Budget Brings Irreversible Programs

Democrats are pushing their multi-trillion-dollar spending bill as something that will be an investment in Americans when instead, it will harm the nation's citizens with programs that can't be reversed, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

"This bill is laden with pork and also especially money going to special projects for [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi," Tenney told Tuesday's "National Report," adding comments made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., about how the bill will benefit Americans "sounds like some kind of propaganda piece."

The passage of the spending bill, even at a rate of less than the $3.5 trillion price tag where it started, means "we're going to have more bureaucrats in Washington," Tenney continued. "We're going to have an even more bloated executive branch, something President [Donald] Trump actually rolled back."

Even if the eventual price on the spending bill is lowered, the programs it will usher in if approved will still be in place, Tenney said.

"It's creating a bigger, bigger bureaucracy that the American people are going to have to pay for," she said. "It's a cradle to grave philosophy. That means the government is going to take care of you through centralized planning, very much like a socialist government."

Meanwhile, Tenney commented on a New York Post report about how the Biden administration is secretly flying underaged migrants into sites in New York, and accused the president of attempting to return to some of Trump's policies because he knows the situation is embarrassing.

"He's been called out by numerous people, bringing these children who have been human trafficked into Westchester and other parts of the country," Tenney said. "Who's going to pay for it? The American people?"

The congresswoman also discussed the situation with the evacuation from Afghanistan, calling the matter "the worst foreign policy disaster in probably decades."

"Now they're in a real diplomatic pickle because they don't have any strength and project weakness," Tenney said. "We don't have a lot of allies that are supportive of us. We're not showing that we support our allies, so the Biden administration needs to start rebuilding all of the strength that we had before and showing some strength, so we can get those Americans safely back out of the country, back to the United States, or wherever they choose to."

