Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: House Will Likely Pass Unexamined Gun Bill

Members of the House will likely pass the Senate's bipartisan gun reform legislation, even though the legislation has not gone through an exhaustive process to iron out the issues that are causing violence across the nation, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Friday.

"I'm going to vote against it," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It looks to me, even though I haven't seen any legislation, that it's another erosion of our fundamental right to bear arms."

Further, there has been no process to analyze the "mental health problems, the societal issues, or all the other problems that are causing the kind of violence that we're seeing," said Tenney. "The knee-jerk reaction to just blame the guns and come up with gun control is an unfortunate byproduct of this."

She added that it was "too bad" that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' writing on the court's ruling Thursday in the case involving a New York law requiring a concealed carry application to demonstrate a special need carrying a gun outside the home didn't come earlier.

The senators who voted for gun control Thursday, Tenney said, "didn't get to read his beautiful, clear message about why fundamental rights, like the right to keep and bear arms, must be preserved and shall not be infringed. It's a great decision and Justice [Samuel] Alito even refers in his concurrence to the fact that this gun law was in place, and it did not stop the Buffalo shooter."

Tenney said she doesn't know how many House Republicans will vote to pass the gun control legislation, except for maybe 35 people or so.

"Some of the Republicans have voted for some of these bills that have come down earlier this week and last week, but 175 members of the House joined me in my amicus brief that we sent to the U.S. Supreme Court last week supporting the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, so those people are pro-Second Amendment," she commented.

