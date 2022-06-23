Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: SCOTUS Gun Decision 'Monumental'

The Supreme Court's decision on New York's concealed carry laws is "monumental," and in it, Justice Clarence Thomas performed a "master course in explaining how important our Second Amendment rights are," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Thursday.

Such rights, the New York Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," are "fundamental" and predetermined in their natural flights that exist for self-defense, not just for people residing in their homes.

The case started in New York when two men from Rensselaer County applied for a concealed carry permit and were denied the ability to protect themselves outside of their home because the courts decided they did not need to protect themselves, Tenney said.

The men, though, said they needed the weapons because of rising crime rates and that they felt they had the right to carry a concealed gun, she said.

"I really encourage anyone who wants to learn about constitutional rights, the meaning of interpreting our Constitution, and promoting and protecting Second Amendment rights, that this is a great read and great for anyone who is standing up for our Constitution," said Tenney.

That also goes for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, both Democrats, who have criticized the Supreme Court's decision, she added.

"They sign and take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, as well as the New York Constitution, which also protects Second Amendment rights," said Tenney.

Tenney said the decision also overturns the "long, terrible" New York Sullivan Law, which had been in place since 1911 and said a person applying to carry a concealed handgun in public must show proper cause for having the weapon.

"It actually had bigoted roots," she said. "It was against people of color, people of ethnicities that were deemed lesser under the law, and they were not given the right to have a full concealed carry permit. They were given restrictions. This is why it's so good that this law was rejected."

The Supreme Court case was also supported by the left-leaning Legal Aid Society of New York, which is a "real sign that this is a good decision for civil rights and for Americans across the country, not just in New York," said Tenney.

Democrats, however, will protest the ruling, pointing to gun violence, but Tenney said she wants to know why illegal gun holders aren't being prosecuted.

"This has to be distinguished from the people obtaining illegal guns, and committing most of the crimes in New York City and around the country, so that's a good distinction for lawful gun owners," said Tenney. "For lawmakers to say that they don't uphold their constitutional rights is really shameful, particularly coming from the governor of New York, who once claimed that she was a person who was in strong support of Second Amendment rights and may have even have had an A rating from the National Rifle Association."

"She's now claiming that we don't have Second Amendment rights," said Tenney. "She's now earned herself an F rating. That's a flip-flop that Americans and New Yorkers should be aware of."

Adams, meanwhile, said he does not want his city to become like the "wild, wild West," But Tenney said the city has been like that for some time.

"He has an adoring left-wing media in New York City that's not telling them the truth, and I'm just hoping that we continue to persevere as conservatives and people who believe in the Constitution," said Tenney. "This is a big win for New Yorkers, for civil rights. for our Constitution and for anyone who needs to protect themselves."

