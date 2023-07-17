Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Admin Has No Exit Strategy for Ukraine

New York GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration has no exit strategy for its proxy war in Ukraine.

The congresswoman explained on "American Agenda" that "unfortunately, the administration keeps saying we're just going to be there forever."

"They don't say, 'We're going to move in and we're going to make sure that we either negotiate a peace deal or some kind of compromise,' or we actually come in and say, 'We're going to make sure that this ends and put the pressure on Russia.'

"As long as we continue to undermine our own energy resources and our economy with high inflation, big spending, dependence on China — who, by the way, is helping the Russians — you're not going to see any concessions by Russia," Tenney added.

The congresswoman went on to argue that the best defense against Russia is making America strong at home; this, she said, includes bolstering the economy and improving energy production.

