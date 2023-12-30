Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Disturbed with World Trade Center Protesters

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Saturday condemned recent protests at the World Trade Center site where demonstrators blocked the entrance and chanted "Allah Akbar."

"It's abhorrent behavior, and it's not a surprise because many of these organizations are not grassroots. These are funded by not-for-profits in the United States, potentially with ties to terrorist organizations like Hamas," Tenney said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

She also argued that peace in Gaza can be obtained simply "if Hamas would lay down their arms."

Tenney argued that protesters have the right to free speech but emphasized that there was a line and that such actions should not be tolerated under the First Amendment.

"They should be arrested for disrupting and threatening violence, which they are doing across the country," she said.

Tenney also raised concerns about national security and criticized the Biden administration for weaknesses in border security.

"We have a government that doesn't seem to be protecting us – that being the Biden administration very weak on our border, weak on security, and projecting weakness around the world to our enemies," she added.

When asked about her message to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other squad members spewing rhetoric similar to the World Trade Center site protesters, Tenney criticized Tlaib as "very unhinged."

"I don't understand why a representative in the United States government would say such a thing and not learn the truth and not spread the truth, at least be open to it as a member [of Congress]."

She urged Tlaib to watch footage from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) depicting Hamas terrorists committing atrocities in Gaza. Tenney also called for accountability in Congress regarding inflammatory rhetoric.

"We have a lot of people that need to be held accountable for the rhetoric and their language, and we've done that in the past. We've held people to censure – whether it is Adam Schiff or either even Ilhan Omar, and maybe these and these other two members of Congress ought to be next when we consider censure in the House," she said.

