Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Immigration 'Real Crisis' at Northern Border

Attention is being placed on the immigration situation at the U.S. southern border, but the northern border with Canada has also been a problem for many years, and is becoming a "real crisis," Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax on Friday before her planned meeting with Border Patrol agents.

"We're seeing over 800 times the normal amount [of migrants] in the northern border, and the agents are overwhelmed; they're stressed," the New York Republican, whose 24th Congressional District in upstate New York includes a border with Canada, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Now that there is a "total loss of operation control" at the nation's southern border, President Joe Biden has moved northern Border Patrol agents south to handle the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, said Tenney, who is meeting in Buffalo on Friday with agents.

New York also has a serious problem because Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, "an accomplice to Joe Biden," is passing laws that add to the issues, said Tenney.

Tenney said Hochul's upcoming budget plan will also add to the problems New York is facing with its border, as it includes more than $1 billion to relocate illegal migrants to New York state.

"The New York taxpayers are already the highest taxed in the nation in terms of income tax and upstate New York has some of the highest property taxes based on our per 1,000 radar percentage," said Tenney. "And people don't realize that you might think it's expensive to live in Westchester and New York City in Long Island, but we actually pay more based on a percentage in terms of property taxes. All of this cost, expense, and lack of security is falling right into our communities in upstate New York."

Meanwhile, people coming across the Canadian border includes Mexicans as well as those from other countries who know the border is porous, said Tenney.

"How do we make sure that we keep our communities safe?" Tenney said. "I hear from our sheriffs all across the north country and down all the way even to Niagara, that there are fentanyl seizures every single week. This is a problem and that's what's killing our children. The cartels again are controlling our borders."

Tenney said she supports calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the situation at the nation's borders, but she's not sure if the Democrat-controlled Senate will back the House push to remove him.

"Let's hope we continue to put the pressure on and [Biden will] start reversing some of the bad policy initiating in his first two years," said Tenney.

