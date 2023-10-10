Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden WH All About Weakness, Appeasement

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax Tuesday a now-deleted post on X from the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs hours after Hamas’ attack on Israel calling on both sides to refrain from retaliating is a sign the Biden administration’s foreign policy is focused on weakness and appeasement.

Tenney sent a letter Monday to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing her outrage over the post, which condemned Hamas’ attack, but then added, “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

Tenney wrote, “This tweet is unbelievably offensive and outrageous,” and demanded to know who was responsible for posting it. She asked for a response to her letter by Oct. 16, but told “Newsline” she’s not expecting to get one.

“I doubt it,” she said. “Most of the letters I sent to the White House are ignored on really important topics, including some of the legislation that I've drafted.

“But this just shows you the immediate instinct of this administration is weakness and appeasement. And that's exactly why we're here today. When the United States demonstrates strength, we find that these terrorists are in check.”

Tenney, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, blames the Biden administration for undoing the foreign policy gains made under the Trump administration that kept terrorist groups like Hamas and their backers, such as Iran, from wreaking havoc.

“They completely reversed the great administrative policies coming from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump,” Tenney said. “We had the Iranians really in a corner and in a position to really surrender at some point, and we're making ground, not to mention the historic nature of the Abraham Accords.

“The Iranians are running this. We all know that the Biden administration is hiding behind it.”

