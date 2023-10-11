Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Speaker Vote 'Maybe Tomorrow'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans should "come together" and vote for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., when the House convenes for a vote on the next speaker.

Tenney said on "American Agenda" the House will be "gaveling in and then looking at doing a vote sometime in the future … maybe tomorrow morning ... stay tuned."

When asked about what she thinks will happen during the vote, Tenney said she hopes Republicans can unite behind Scalise who won the closed-doors caucus vote earlier Wednesday.

"Well, I'm hoping we can come together as a conference because one thing that we agreed on was that if we elect a speaker [by] a … majority of the votes in our conference, that person will be voted on by on the floor," she said. "We're hearing that that may not be what's happening. That's unfortunate to hear that some of the members who said that this is what they would do aren't doing that."

She pointed out that Scalise's rival for the position, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is urging Republicans to support Scalise following the internal vote.

"I know that Jim Jordan is urging all members to support Steve Scalise on the floor, so I hope that that happens," she said.

When asked about the possibility of a repeat of the multiple rounds of votes it took for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to get elected, Tenney said: "Nothing is easy; democracy is not easy. It's not easy to get a group of very diverse people from all across the country to come together in agreement."

