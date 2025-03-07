Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Leadership Void Has Dems 'Flailing'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said it’s "confounding" that congressional Democrats continue to double-down on the wrong side of common-sense issues, telling Newsmax the reason for it is their lack of leadership.

And Democrats are "flailing" because of it, Tenney told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Tenney pointed to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, where Democrats once again proved they won’t stand up — literally — for "anyone or anything."

"And it is confounding; why are the Democrats just doubling down on issues on the 20% side of 80-20 issues? And they just can't move off the mark. And they don't have any leadership. I think that's their real problem," Tenney said.

Tenney said she had a front row seat for the origin story of the Democrats' congressional leaders.

"And I'm going to tell you an insight as a New Yorker — look who the leaders are on their side of the aisle: They have [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries. Where did he come from? The New York State Assembly. You have [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer. Where did he come from? The New York State Assembly. I was in the New York State Assembly. I got to see exactly what it looks like. It looks like Marxism there," Tenney said.

"And this is the lack of leadership they brought to Washington. And look at the Democrats flailing, and they aren't standing up for anything or anyone. And you saw that in the State of the Union address," Tenney said, referring to Trump’s address on Tuesday night.

"But let me tell you something. In 2017, in President Trump's first so-called joint address, they didn't stand up for anything there either," she added.

Tenney said Tuesday night was an opportunity for Democrats to show they "want to help," but instead they sat on their hands, at best. At worst, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected and subsequently censured.

"This was their opportunity to show they're part of the solution, that they want to help; they want to be bipartisan," Tenney said. "You know, rhetoric is one thing, but their actions revealed everything they are. They don't want to help. They just want to resist. And where did it get them before? We have a second term of President Trump, thankfully."

