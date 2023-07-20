Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: FBI Doc Links All House Probes Into Biden

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax the unclassified FBI document released Thursday that contains allegations of a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden ties together all the investigations into the Bidens being undertaken by House Republicans.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released the FD-1023 document to the public. In it, a confidential FBI source claims Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings paid Joe and Hunter Biden $10 million in bribes for political protection.

"It's helping to dot all the i's and cross the t's of all the things we put together between the whistleblowers coming out of the IRS through the Ways and Means Committee and through what [Rep.] Jamie Comer [R-Ky.] has discovered in the Oversight Committee and now Chuck Grassley," Tenney, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told "John Bachman Now."

"Putting this all together showing that our FBI and DOJ were covering up for Joe Biden."

Tenney said although Hunter Biden has been central to much of what has been uncovered during the investigation, she didn't want people to forget that House Republicans are focusing on the president and allegations of wrongdoing during and after his term as vice president.

"Remember, this is about Joe Biden," Tenney said. "Everyone keeps saying, 'Oh Hunter Biden. He's troubled. He's a drug addict. He was involved in porn schemes or whatever.' This is about Joe Biden using his troubled son as a proxy, as a mule for his corruption to bring money to Joe Biden and his families, and that's what we're trying to track down.

"All these suspicious activity reports that we found in the finances, the fact that in this document they reveal the Burisma executives revealed that they had to put the money in various accounts in order to get it to Joe Biden to try to confuse and create a web of confusion so that we couldn't track it down. But we're on the case. We're tracking it down."

