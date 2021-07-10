Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Gun Rights Case 'Most Significant Since Heller'

A concealed carry case coming before the Supreme Court will be the "most significant" gun rights case since the 2008 "Heller" case, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., to Newsmax.

"The U. S. Supreme Court is going to weigh in on our right to conceal carry outside of the home, pursuant to a fundamental right known as the Second Amendment," Tenney told Friday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "It is the most significant case the Supreme Court has taken since the Heller case in the District of Columbia, and so this case is really important."

In the Heller case, the high court decided 5-4 that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of individual citizens to own guns for lawful purposes and self-defense.

In April, the Supreme Court said it would hear the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association case involving a challenge to a state law that only allows residents to carry concealed if they can demonstrate a "special need" beyond self-defense, making it "virtually impossible" for the average citizen to get the required license.

The case comes as New York's Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency following a spike in gun violence in New York City and other cities throughout the state, including Tenney's City of Utica.

Cuomo defended the law because of safety issues as he called on the federal government to pass stricter gun control laws nationally.

"The streets of New York are not the O.K. Corral, and the NRA's dream of a society where everyone is terrified of each other and armed to the teeth is abhorrent to our values," Cuomo said.

Tenney said she has 178 other Republicans that plan on filing a "friend of the court" brief in support of giving residents the right to carry concealed for personal protection, adding Cuomo's recent legislation "to make people safer" from gun violence does nothing to those who possess them illegally.

"He's just attacking lawful gun owners, and here's the interesting thing, in his sweeping legislation that has passed the other day, supposedly make us safer, he doesn't put anything in that bill to hold unlawful possession of guns accountable," she said. "There's no law in there to go after people, and district attorneys dismiss those repeatedly.

"They negotiate them away in plea deals, and don't hold people accountable who are illegally possessing guns and using guns in the commission of crimes."

She said his other policies, like ending cash bail, cause many criminals back out on the streets where they commit more violent crimes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo released prisoners from county jails and state prisons so they would be "safer" than in the institutions.

"These are people with violent criminal histories that were being let out on the street because he thought they'd be safer out in our communities," she said. "The prisoners got more justice than our own nursing home residents who were exposed to COVID."

An estimated 9,000 senior citizens died after Cuomo issued a mandate where hospitals had to transfer recovering COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.

His actions are currently being investigated by the state.

