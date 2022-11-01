Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Huge Shift' Points to N.Y. 'Red Wave'

A "huge shift" is happening in New York's politics, particularly in the gubernatorial race between Rep. Lee Zeldin and Gov. Kathy Hochul, and "we're seeing a potential red wave, maybe a tsunami," Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is seeking reelection, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"People are finally starting to kind of wake up to what's going on in the elections," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think the biggest indicator that we have is that the Democrats are starting to pour money into these races. How desperate is Kathy, hopeful that she's going to roll out Hillary Clinton, who was beaten by Donald Trump?"

The Democrats also just dropped another $250,000 into the race in New York's 25th Congressional District between Republican La'Ron Singletary and Democrat Joseph Morelle, "so you know that they're nervous," Tenney added.

She also noted the support that is coming in for Zeldin is strong, with Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who she called "rock stars," campaigning for him.

"I think this does help because the big issue is we're seeing great polling, but it's going to come down to turnout, and who is going to get their voters out," said Tenney. "The Republicans are surging right now, so you're seeing a lot of interest from a lot of Republicans across the state. If you drive anywhere in upstate New York, there are Zeldin signs everywhere. Very rarely do you see a Hochul sign anywhere in upstate New York, and we're even hearing that's the case in some of the blue areas like even Albany and other cities."

The main thing, Tenney said, is the importance of getting people out to vote.

"We are in free fall under Kathy Hochul and one-party rule in Albany," said Tenney. "I just can't implore people enough to get out and vote, especially Republicans, moderate Democrats, independents, people who know that the state of New York is in their hands."

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has been out campaigning, rather than President Joe Biden, and that's because Biden's ratings are so low, said Tenney.

"There hasn't been a president with lower approval ratings at this point in office than [Harry] Truman," said Tenney. "That takes us back to 1946. Even President [Donald] Trump had higher ratings at this point in his term, so Joe Biden is a liability for the Democrats."

The issue of election integrity is also an indicator in this year's midterms, said Tenney.

In 2020, at this point, 60,000 absentee ballots had been requested and 40,000 were Democrats, she said, noting the difference between a presidential election period versus a midterm.

"We now have 16,000 requested and only 7,000 were Democrats," said Tenney. "Republicans, as they say, who don't vote elect Democrats, so I say the election integrity is there. Just make sure you vote and make sure that you are aware of what's happening at the polls."

