Tags: claudia tenney | new york | election day

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: N.Y. Will Have 'Historic' Red Wave

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:04 AM EST

New York will have a "great, historic day" with election results creating a "red wave" in the state, which has remained a Democrat stronghold for years, Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is seeking reelection in New York's 24th Congressional District, said on Newsmax on Tuesday. 

The Republican New Yorker said she sees "really good news" for her state and GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, telling Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Democrats have not met the numbers they need for early voting and absentee ballot counts. 

"They could make that up today, but it's looking very good for Lee Zeldin all across the board," Tenney said. "We could gain seats in the state assembly and obviously the Senate and Congress. We have the potential of getting anywhere from 10 to 12, even 13 seats turned over to the Republican side in this red wave in deep blue New York."

That's because Democrats are focused on matters "people don't care about," while voters are focused on inflation, high gas prices, crime, and energy, said Tenney.

Tenney added that she believes GOP candidate Michael Lawler has a good chance of an overturn in New York's 17th Congressional District to defeat Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"He's running a very good, disciplined campaign on the issues," while Maloney "moved into this district and took it for granted," said Tenney. "He's been able to just go along and vote for bad policies."

Tenney also predicted a "sweep" for Long Island and other wins in upstate New York, including that voters will "fire Joe Morelli, who's been a lifelong politician in the Rochester markets."

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

