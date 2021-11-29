Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: NYC Mayor Can't Stop Noncitizen Vote Push

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio opposes a bill that would allow more than 800,000 green cardholders and other noncitizens in the city to vote, but he can't do anything about it "because of the far-left progressives" who control the city, Rep. Claudia Tenney said Monday on Newsmax.

"They also control Albany and ostensibly control Washington [and] are pushing this through, and they have a veto-proof majority," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The "Our City, Our Vote" bill, if passed, will extend voting rights in local elections and make New York the largest city in the United States to allow noncitizens to vote.

Tenney said Monday that she does not believe it is legal to allow noncitizens to vote, and she's concerned about the "undermining of our election integrity process."

"We're hoping that at some point we can stop this or come up with ways either on the federal level or even on the state level," Tenney said. "I do believe it violates the state Constitution."

In other news, President Joe Biden is calling for a Senate vote on the Build Back Better bill before Christmas, and Tenney warned that the measure, if passed, will make inflation even worse, particularly coming after the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.

That bill, passed in the name of COVID-19 relief, "came out with a lot of fraud, abuse, and waste, and was not targeted aid," said Tenney. "We still have money left over, and this made the inflationary problem even worse. When you add another nearly $2 trillion to the budget, right on top of this, with just random spending and implementing the Green New Deal, and adding 150 new government programs, you're going to cost money to the taxpayers."

She added that with the bill, Biden is "proving that he doesn't support the middle class."

"It doesn't talk about middle-class values," said Tenney. "It prioritizes in a dependent class of people over people who are industrious and working and care about middle-class values. It's disappointing that President Biden is pushing so hard with a huge amount of taxes … huge numbers of IRS agents are going to be auditing and driving these people, $100 billion worth of IRS agents. It's unbelievable."

