Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Must Start Acting Like 'Wartime President'

President Joe Biden is a "wartime president" who must show strength, not weakness, with his reaction and response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, Rep. Claudia Tenney said Thursday on Newsmax.

"We need to have Joe Biden get out the basement and take the lead," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He is a wartime president now. We're witnessing a war in Europe, unlike anything we've seen since World War II. He needs to embrace the fact that he is acting during a war. We need to project strength. We need to exhibit strength."

Biden and other NATO leaders opened their trio of emergency summits on Thursday in Brussels. He is also scheduled to visit Poland on Friday for talks with President Andrzej Duda before returning to Washington on Saturday, and the White House said he plans to deliver remarks.

But Tenney said she's isn't holding out much hope for Biden's success on Russia, "based on everything he's done on foreign policy."

Quoting former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, she added that Biden has "been a failure" at foreign policy.

"I'm not hopeful, but for the sake of the United States, I'm hoping that he shows some strength and that we are going to dictate the terms of what's happening ... and not have Vladimir Putin, who has committed an act of war and potential war crimes as president, as Biden has indicated, in Ukraine," said Tenney. "We've seen evidence of it. I hope he stands and leads and shows Putin that we are going to dictate the terms and he's going to set down his arms and stop attacking innocent people."

Meanwhile, the sanctions against Russia should be hitting its energy industry should be hitting Russia's energy production

"Why aren't we doing something to sanction Russia where it hurts, in the energy sector," said Tenney "why do we continue to talk about the Green New Deal? We now have more and more articles coming out even as far back as 2014. Where we have seen that Vladimir Putin has used a misinformation campaign a real one, in fact against energy, against fossil fuels and Europe has bought into it, taking themselves away from their own energy independence and created this monster coming out of Russia."

Tenney also said she doesn't think Biden understands the path the country is heading toward authoritarianism under the nation's far-left agenda.

"I caution Americans to think about what it was like to be in COVID lockdown with authoritarian governors around the country and think about what freedom looks like," she said. "I think a lot more of us want to see what happened in Florida, with some of the lowest COVID rates, and see what's happening around the country and around the rest of the world where we see people who want to dominate and control us with the government."

