Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Should Be Bipartisan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delegation to Asia should have included Republicans as well to show the United States "true bipartisan support" for Taiwan, but she "abuses power" and governs as an authoritarian, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax.

"She abuses power and she's not bipartisan," Tenney told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." "[House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy, a prominent Republican, maybe [Rep.] Michael McCaul, of the Foreign Affairs Committee, or one of our intel committee members should have accompanied her."

However, Taiwan and "everyone else" has been getting confusing signals from the White House, including from President Joe Biden," according to Tenney.

"President Biden said, 'We'll defend Taiwan,' and then his staff immediately rolled it back," she continued. "That's happened a number of times. I refer back to the Taiwan Relations Treaty of 1979 signed by none other than Jimmy Carter, which says that we will support Taiwan and help them in the event that there is aggression from China."

But Pelosi, by traveling without McCarthy or other prominent Republicans "sends a symbol of weakness and authoritarianism and one-sidedness that dominates the culture in Washington right now," Tenney said.

The United States must also work toward "strategic clarity" with Taiwan when it comes to its independence, she continued.

"Taiwan is vitally important to the United States in terms of their manufacturing, their independence, and they have a government that is democratic even though they're affiliated with China," she said.

"We need to recognize that Taiwan needs to maintain its independence and we just keep backing off. I think right now we don't want to be provoking any kind of World War III. But at this point, we need to show the Chinese that we're strong, and that we're going to stand up."

However, Tenney said, "We continue to portray weakness and confusion to the Chinese Communist Party, and they're seizing on that with their ability to get away with threats and using their propaganda outlets to attack us."

The United States must also recognize China is more than an adversary, but also an "enemy" that is "using their malign influence all around the world and using their global power with economic strength, manipulating poor countries," Tenney said.

She lamented the Biden administration continues to attack its energy industry and fails to provide itself with reliable, sustainable energy solutions, but now Democrats are talking about investing in China.

China, is "closing in on us" as its economy continues to grow, Tenney warned.

"We're in a recession that the administration denies," she said. "The Chinese also see the weakness with Afghanistan."

The congresswoman denounced the Biden administration for taking "victory lap" on the drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, while he was taken out while sitting on a balcony in his safehouse in Afghanistan.

"We know the terrorists feel comfortable in Afghanistan, and Biden falsely [claimed] al-Qaida is gone," she said. "They're alive and well in Afghanistan, as are numerous other terrorist groups that have now found a safe haven in Afghanistan because of the terrible policy that Joe Biden has."

