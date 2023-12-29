Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Expose Money Fueling Antisemitism

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that the nonprofits poisoning the minds of American students with antisemitic propaganda require scrutiny, namely to identify where the money is coming from that funds these groups and their "despicable" protests.

Tenney told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that these nonprofits are taking advantage of protections afforded them to operate propaganda-fueled protests that are "engendering antisemitism."

"There are not-for-profits set up — these Students for Justice in Palestine, American Muslims for Palestine — and they are getting protection under our laws, under the IRS. They don't have to disclose where their money is coming from," Tenney said.

"We can guess — and we could probably assume — that it's coming from Hamas and other terrorist states like Iran overseas. And that money is coming into the United States and creating and engendering this antisemitism, this anti-Israel type of sentiment."

Tenney reacted to the protests at the 9/11 memorial in New York City, where hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to the memorial with some shouting "Allahu akbar," the Arabic version of "God is great," which was used by the terrorists in the 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

"It's pervasive in our big cities where they can actually, you know, set up shop there and, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, create these sort of AstroTurf type of protests that we're seeing that are despicable, including down at 9/11, which, you know, how can we forget? It's only been 22 years since 9/11, you know, the day that changed us so much. Yet look where we are again," Tenney said.

"It's almost like it's been forgotten because our students, our people are being fed this propaganda, and they don't know the truth. We need to be able to break through some of this propaganda and the money behind these people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com