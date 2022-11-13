Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Midterms Show Continued Need for Election Reform

The midterm election results point to the continued need for election reform across the United States, Rep. Claudia Tenney, who won her reelection bid for New York's 22nd Congressional District, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I started the House Election Integrity Caucus because we have a problem with elections," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If you look at the races where we did very well, look at the laws that were passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, laws that have been passed because of a lawsuit in Ohio that used to be so problematic, they were well-done elections."

Preserving election integrity means maximizing voter turnout while making sure every vote counts and that there is just "one citizen, one vote," Tenney added.

Democrats, she added may be winning "by ballots" but Republicans are winning on policy issues while trying to earn votes, she added.

"Democrats don't even worry about that," she said. "They don't debate. They are winning on process."

This means a candidate like Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., can win elections, said Tenney.

"How is this guy going to be a U.S. senator?" she said. "It's because they got ballots in the box, not because they earned votes."

Meanwhile, Tenney noted that in her state, there were good candidates on the top of the ticket including GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, who lost his race to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who "grossly outspent" him.

"Sadly New York is going to be stuck with her for a while unless she self-destructs," said Tenney, adding that Zeldin's campaign was a "great grassroots effort."

"We still have to get more people out, more Republicans and Independents and like-minded Democrats to understand that we are on the precipice of losing our state," said Tenney. "Lee's campaign, 'Save Our State,' was a great slogan for us."

Meanwhile, GOP Rep.-elect Mike Lawler's win in New York's 17th Congressional District over incumbent Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was huge, said Tenney, adding that she knew Lawler would make the race a tough one.

"He ran a really good campaign and didn't make any mistakes," she said, while Maloney "took him for granted."

New York's wins were "incredible," she added, as Republicans flipped four House seats, but "we just need a little more money and a little more time when you think about we are grossly over underspent when you compare us with Democrats."

