Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Cheney 'Joined Right in' With Democrats

The United States is seeing an authoritarian government with Democrats in charge, and Rep. Liz Cheney, who on Tuesday lost her Wyoming primary race by 40 points, has "joined right in with them," despite her claims of championing the Constitution with her participation in the House Jan. 6 Select Committee and her pushback against former President Donald Trump, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"This isn't self-governance," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is a Soviet-style show trial. It's unfair even if you don't like President Trump, and clearly, Liz has late-stage Trump derangement syndrome, which is incurable."

She added that she wasn't surprised at Cheney's loss, as she continued to "double down at her fake 'I'm a constitutionalist type of mantra.'"

Tenney also on Wednesday discussed the first anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and commented that there will be no accountability seen over the failures that were involved until Republicans regain control of the House, as President Joe Biden won't apologize.

"We had a debacle where 13 service members lost their lives needlessly because of the lack of a plan," Tenney said. "Biden continues to blame president Trump because of the Doha agreement, which was the withdrawal plan, but it was a conditions-based agreement and the Taliban did not [meet] the conditions, and here we are in this horrible situation."

She added that she's called for Biden to be impeached over Afghanistan and because of the "complete disaster in human tragedy at our southern border."

Tenney also spoke out about the raid a week ago at Trump's home in Florida and raised questions about U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the warrant to allow the FBI to conduct his search.

"This year in June, he recused himself in a case where Donald Trump is suing Hillary Clinton," she said.

Trump sued Clinton in March over her claims that he had been compromised by Russia, and Reinhard held onto the case until June when he recused himself.

"[He used] the bias and prejudice standard," said Tenney. "How does he now, months later, sign an order to raid the president's private home? That looks very open-ended."

She continued she refer to the raid as Trump's "fourth impeachment."

"They impeached him while he was president," she said. "They can't do that any longer. They continue to rev up this Jan. 6 show trial … and now, they're going to use this raid."

The congresswoman also spoke out about the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, including the money it involves for the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.

"Independent groups are saying, including the CBO [Congressional Budget Office], that this is going to affect lower-income taxpayers," said Tenney.